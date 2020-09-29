Mrs. Carol Tremblay
Leominster - With her children by her side and thanks to the loving care of Notre Dame Hospice and Leominster Crossings Carol Tremblay, age 80, passed away peacefully at home the morning of September 28, 2020 after a brief illness.
She leaves her beloved children; daughter Catherine Tremblay of Andover; sons Robert Tremblay of Templeton and his wife Keri, William (Tremblay) Pineda of Ashby and his husband Javier, grandsons Willy of Fitchburg and Demmy of Ashby, Carlos (and wife Bekah) of Fitchburg and two great-grandchildren: Carlos-Rico and Irie. She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Tremblay, father Georges Bouchard and mother Madeline (Francouer) Bouchard.
A self-motivated and ambitious woman, Carol was born in Fitchburg, and grew up in Leominster. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1958, later earning both a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education at Fitchburg State College.
Earning her way through college by collecting night-crawlers to sell as fishing bait, Carol began a long career in education in 1965 when she began working as Third Grade Elementary Supervisor at Fitchburg State College's Edgerly Training School. Over the course of Carol's career she taught pre-school through grade 3 at many area schools including the Leominster YMCA, Northwest Elementary School, Pierce Street School, Southeast Elementary School, and Julie Country Day School.
She was dedicated to education and public service and was an active member and officer of the local P.T.A.; served scouting as both a Den Mother and a Brownie Leader; volunteered for Leominster's annual Starburst Celebration, Johnny Appleseed Festival and the Leominster Historical Society. She was a charter member of both the Friends of the Leominster Library and Sholan Farms.
In 1976, Carol was elected the President of the Northern Massachusetts Branch of the American Association of University Woman and represented the AAUW at conventions in Washington D.C. In recognition of her leadership and promotion of women's rights, Carol was elected Woman of the Year by the AAUW in 1977.
Carol was a woman who deeply loved children and had the ability to encourage every one of her students to pursue their natural interests and individual talents. She was a gracious and welcoming host who was often the first to invite someone new to join her and make them feel at home. Carol's epic laugh was infectious and brought joy to all around her. She gave wholly of herself and to her family, friends and community.
Her greatest joy in life was that of being a mother. She was patient, kind, loving and affectionate. She supported each of her children in their individual endeavors and made sure to tell them each and every day how much she loved them.
Enjoying a long and active retirement with her beloved husband, Carol and Gil traveled the world driven by a fascination in history, culture, and flea markets. Through dozens of Tauk Tours, Elderhostel trips and personal journeys, they explored the cities and backcountry of nearly every one of the 50 states. If there was a museum to be seen, they visited it. If there was a natural landmark to explore, they found it.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Sholan Farms, 1125 Pleasant Street, Leominster, MA 01453 or to Our Father's House, 76 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Mrs. Tremblay's funeral will be held Monday, October 5th, 2020 from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard's Parish at Saint Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Private Burial will take place in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA. A calling hour will be held Monday, October 5th, from 9:15 - 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home.
To send a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com