|
|
Carol R. Tschirpke, 58
Charlton - Carol R. Tschirpke, 58, of Charlton, passed away peacefully with loved ones beside her on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Carol is survived by her sister, Barbara and nieces Tatjana and Katarina. She is preceded in death by her loving parents.
Carol and co-owner Cheryl Wilbur together built Quality Physical Therapy, Sturbridge, a successful and thriving business of over 30 years.
Carol was born on March 16, 1961, in New York City, NY, and graduated from Florida International University with a degree in Physical Therapy. Carol served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1980 to 1986.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Federated Church of Charlton, 64 Main St., Charlton. Calling hours are Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Charlton Federated Church, P.O. Box 70, Charlton, MA 01507, or Pack of Paws, 529 Ashland Ave, Southbridge MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019