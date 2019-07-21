Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Federated Church of Charlton
64 Main St.
Charlton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Tschirpke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Tschirpke


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Tschirpke Obituary
Carol R. Tschirpke, 58

Charlton - Carol R. Tschirpke, 58, of Charlton, passed away peacefully with loved ones beside her on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Carol is survived by her sister, Barbara and nieces Tatjana and Katarina. She is preceded in death by her loving parents.

Carol and co-owner Cheryl Wilbur together built Quality Physical Therapy, Sturbridge, a successful and thriving business of over 30 years.

Carol was born on March 16, 1961, in New York City, NY, and graduated from Florida International University with a degree in Physical Therapy. Carol served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1980 to 1986.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Federated Church of Charlton, 64 Main St., Charlton. Calling hours are Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Charlton Federated Church, P.O. Box 70, Charlton, MA 01507, or Pack of Paws, 529 Ashland Ave, Southbridge MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now