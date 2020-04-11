|
|
Carole A. Byrnes, 84
WORCESTER - Carole A. Byrnes, 84, passed away on Tuesday April 7th in Worcester, MA She will be forever missed by those who loved her. She was passionate about education, earning an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Clark University, a Master's in Social Work from Simmons College and, returning to study in her 50's, she graduated from the doctoral program at Smith College School of Social Work in Northampton, MA. She was a clinician for many years, working with adoptive families at Worcester Children's Friends Society, as a family therapist at Jewish Family Service, Family Service Organization of Worcester, Worcester Youth Guidance Center and in private practice. She was a founding member of Abby's House shelter for women and children.
Carole loved animals, especially German Shepherds, which she raised and trained. One of her beloved puppies served as a Seeing Eye dog and another served bravely in the military. Carole was a humanist and a committed community organizer in the Civil Rights and Peace Movements.
She leaves three children, Charlene Byrnes-Clockedile of Southbridge, MA, Diane Byrnes-Lavoie of Paxton, MA and Joy Byrnes Kinnear of North Brookfield, MA, a sister Janice Bigelow of Auburn, ME, a brother Peter Spencer of Spencer, MA, a sister Sylvia Gruner of West Berlin, NJ, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, and several cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents Helen L. Spencer Campbell of Leicester, MA and Merlin L. Bickford of Auburn, ME, an infant son Peter Bickford Byrnes, her brother David Bickford of Nebraska and a nephew.
Her family would like to thank the incredibly dedicated and caring team in the Alzheimer's Unit at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abby's House or to the Jewish Healthcare Center. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020