Carole Marion Lundin

Bellingham, WA - Age 83, of Bellingham, WA, (formerly of Worcester, MA and Pittsburgh, PA) passed away unexpectedly, on February 7, 2019

Beloved mother of Dawna M. Urlakis and James Allen Urlakis (deceased).

Cherished grandmother of Brock Urlakis and Brent Urlakis. Great grandmother of Georgia Urlakis and Huck Urlakis

Treasured sister of Raymond Lundin, Jr., Joyce Collins and Ronald Lundin

Much loved aunt to Ray, Tom and Katrina Lundin, Paul, Bill, Kelly, Stephen, Brian, Kathy and Kristy Collins, and Daniel, Patrick and Shannon Lundin

Carole was an avid traveler with a zest for life. She made friends easily and kept long distance friendships her entire life.

She was generous and was always thinking of others. She became known as The Pittsburgh Santa.

For her 75th birthday, she jumped out of a cake and friends and family came from afar just for the fun of it.

She will be missed.

Memorial service to be held April 6, 2019 at 10 AM at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
