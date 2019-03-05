|
Carole A. O'Toole, 81
Clinton - Carole A. O'Toole, 81, died Monday, March 4, 2019, in River Terrace Healthcare, Lancaster.
She leaves two sons: David C. O'Toole and his wife, Toni, of Lancaster, and James W. Rushing of Leominster; a brother, James C. O'Toole, Jr., and his wife, Linda, of Clinton; and three grandchildren: James Rushing, Meaghan O'Toole, and Katherine O'Toole. She was predeceased by her son, John F. Rushing, who died in 2008.
Born and raised in Clinton, daughter of James C. and Gertrude (Brueggeman) O'Toole, Carole was a life-long resident. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1956, the former David Hale Fanning School, Mount Wachusett Community College, and Fitchburg State College, from where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.
A Registered Nurse, Carole served as Director of Nursing at the former Coachlace Nursing Home, Clinton, for 12 years. She then worked at Westboro State Hospital, retiring after 10 years of service.
She was a life-member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and enjoyed gardening, trips to New York City to attend shows on Broadway, traveling, especially to Europe and her beloved St. Bernard, Bosley.
Carole's funeral will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019