Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
189 Oxford St.
Auburn, MA
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
Carole Peluso Obituary
Carole A. Peluso, 75

WORCESTER - Carole A. (Bourget) Peluso, 75, of Worcester, passed away in her sleep at home on Monday, February 3, 2020.

She leaves a daughter, Tammy M. Hearnlaye and her husband Wayne of Auburn; four grandchildren, Danielle, Rachel and Alexander Hearnlaye of Auburn, and Nicholas Peluso of Worcester; two sisters, Lynne M. Tyrel of Exeter, N.H. and Cynthia A. Krull of Leicester; a brother, Edward H. Bourget of Shrewsbury, and several nieces and nephews. Her son Anthony Peluso passed away in 2010.

Carole was born in Fitchburg, daughter of Edward F. and Marguerite O. (LaFortune) Bourget. She grew up in Shrewsbury and graduated from the former Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester.

Carole was an office manager and bookkeeper in the construction industry for more than 40 years retiring in 2018.

Carole continued to be very active in retirement. Through RSVP of Central Mass., she volunteered in the Worcester Public Schools at Midland Street School several days each week.

Carole enjoyed travelling and regularly visiting Cape Cod with her family. She was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. She also enjoyed listening to jazz music and going to the theater. What Carole cherished the most was spending time with her grandchildren who meant the world to her. She would be seen supporting them and cheering them on at countless sporting events, dance recitals/competitions, and school plays and concerts.

Calling hours are Sunday, February 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be held Monday, February 10, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St., Auburn. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater New England, 101A First Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
