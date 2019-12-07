|
Carole Sigel, 79
WORCESTER - Carole T. (Isaacson) Sigel, age 79, died on Saturday, December 7 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.
She leaves her husband of 59 years, George Sigel; two sons, Craig Sigel and his wife, Lynne of Shrewsbury and Rick Sigel and his wife, Ronda of Brewster; a daughter, Sherri Sigel and her wife, Denise Forbes of Worcester; a sister, Marlene Lazarowich of Worcester and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother George Isaacson.
She was born in Worcester a daughter of Hymen and Bertha (Hass) Isaacson and was a lifelong resident.
For many years she was a teller at Mechanics Bank and later, for a number of years, was a receptionist at Mirick, O'Connell, Demalie and Lougee.
She was a member of Congregation Beth Israel and was a life member of the Jewish Healthcare Center and had formerly been the recording secretary of its Ladies Auxiliary.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT NOON ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019 IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in B'Nai B'rith Cemetery.
Memorial Observance will be held through 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10 at her residence, with a Minyan Service at 7:00 PM, and 2:00 PM to 4 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12 with a Minyan Service both evenings at 7:00 PM at the residence.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019