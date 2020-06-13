Carolina M. "Carrie" DePari, 97
WORCESTER - Carolina M. "Carrie" (Baldino) DePari, 97, of Worcester, passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. Her loving husband of fifty-six years, Nicholas A. DePari, pre-deceased her in 1997.
She was born in Worcester, one of eight children born to the late, Domenic and Aurelia (Amoruso) Baldino. She grew up in the Italian section of Worcester, on Shrewsbury Street, and lived there all her life. She was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters, Maurice, Carlo, and Frank Baldino, Mary Simone, Phyllis Pacheco, Grace Caprioli, and Angie David.
Carrie retired from UMass Medical Center as supervisor of laundry services, having previously worked in patient transport. She also worked for over thirty-five years at Depol Plastics Company in Worcester. She was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and was a member of the church Golden Years Society and Our Lady of Sorrows.
Her life truly centered around family. Cooking was her greatest joy and she always made more than enough food to share with family and friends. She loved her bingo and card games and for many years, enjoyed her Friday shopping excursions.
Carrie is survived by two daughters, Judith Holland and her husband Robert of North Grafton, and Maureen DePari of Worcester; four grandchildren, Kim Flaherty and her husband Kevin, Tracie Bove and her husband Scot, Kevin Holland and his wife Jen, and Tara Clay and her husband Dave; six great grandchildren, Shane and Ryan Flaherty, Alivia and Nicholas Bove, and Cameron and Casey Holland; many nieces and nephews.
Carrie's family would like to thank the wonderful people and agencies that continued to help care for her and make her life most comfortable; a thank you to the doctors and nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital, the Visiting Nurses Association, Beaumont of Worcester, Notre Dame Hospice, and Home Instead. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Carrie's nurse, Alysha, and her PCAs, Kebbeh and Donna. The care and kindness they provided is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Per Carrie's wishes, Funeral Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, by visiting www.stjude.org.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.