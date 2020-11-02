Caroline A. Dwinells, 75Clinton - Caroline A. (Piscia) Dwinells, 75, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She is reunited with her beloved husband Kenneth E. Dwinells, who died in 1992. She is survived by her two sons: Scott M. Dwinells & companion Christine Casasanto of Clinton; Keith C. Dwinells & wife Heather, and two adoring grandchildren: Colin and Erin Dwinells, all of Marlborough; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother Charles Piscia.Daughter of the late Angelo & Edna (Acre) Piscia, Carol was raised and educated in Clinton and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1962. In addition to raising her sons, she worked for the Colonial Press, Lumber Insurance, and later with File Rite until retiring. A very proud grandmother to Colin and Erin, she could often be found cheering proudly from the stands at many of their sporting events. A passionate fan of country music, Carol enjoyed countless summer concerts at Indian Ranch. She was blessed with an abundance of friendships, notably among her neighbors on Arthur Street, to whom the family is most grateful for the love and support shown to Carol throughout her illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Caroline A. Dwinells to: Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at