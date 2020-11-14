1/1
Caroline June
1925 - 2020
Caroline B. June

Pacific Grove, CA

formerly of Worcester, MA - Caroline Brearley June, 95, of Pacific Grove, CA passed away on November 8, 2020 at her daughter's home in Carmel Valley.

Caroline was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Arthur and Mary Bush on November 1, 1925. From Lawrence the family moved to Worcester, MA where Caroline grew up. Following high school graduation Caroline attended and graduated from Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene (now the Forsyth Institute) in Cambridge, MA. She worked as a dental hygienist for a number of years in the private sector, as well as in the Head Start program. She completed her career managing the gift shop at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, MA.

Caroline married Franklin Spencer June on October 15, 1949 in Worcester, MA where they lived until a move to Pacific Grove, CA in 2014.

Throughout her life Caroline volunteered for many organizations both in Worcester and Pacific Grove. Most notably eight years at Rachel's Table in Worcester, where she picked up and delivered leftover food to countless shelters and rehab centers, and Spirals Consignment and Benefit store where she volunteered until age 94.

Caroline is preceded in death by her husband Franklin, her sister and brother-in-law Connie and Leonard Trost, and brothers-in-law Steve and Tom.

Caroline is survived by daughter Jacki Horton, son Toby (wife Beth), grandchildren Trey June, Linsy June, and Kelsey Horton.

A private service was held at her passing. A memorial/remembrance gathering will be held at a time to be determined in the future.

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the Greater Worcester Foundation's Civic Leadership Fund, or the Alliance on Aging.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
