Caroline Messier
1923 - 2020
Caroline L. Messier, 97

Webster - Caroline L. Messier, 97, died November 7, 2020 at Christopher Heights in Webster, MA. She was a longtime resident of East Thompson, CT. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford G. Messier, who predeceased her in 1998. She was born February 8, 1923 in Westborough, MA, daughter of the late George and Maude (Clark) Morse.

Caroline was a longtime employee of the Thompson Public School system, before retiring to enjoy many activities. She enjoyed working at the Thompson Public Library part time during her retirement. She was a member of the Thompson Congregational Church for many years, a member of the Thimble Club, Christian Women's Group, Ladies Aide, Quinebaug Pomona Grange, Evening Circle and an AARP member. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts and Bingo with friends at Christopher Heights. She traveled with her husband with the Royal Travelers and to many places visiting with her daughter and family while they were stationed at various Air Force Military bases across the country.

She leaves her son Alan Messier (Ruth) of North Smithfield, RI, daughter Karen Rivers (John) of Smithfield, VA, grandchildren Katharine Dubois (Jason) of North Smithfield, RI, Erin Martineau of Danielson, CT, Jack Messier of Burrillville, RI, Brian Rivers (Elizabeth) of Houston, TX, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Rivers (Erica) of Jamestown, RI, great grandchildren Cole Dubois, Adam Dubois, Kaileigh Martineau, Christopher Martineau, Nathan Martineau, Emma Rivers, Katherine Rivers, Elise Rivers, Henry Rivers, and Caroline Rivers. She was predeceased by her sisters Evelyn Benoit and Ruth Small.

A graveside service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 (Noon) at Fairview Cemetery, 380 Providence Road, South Grafton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thompson Congregational Church, PO Box 308, Thompson, CT 06277. Share a memory at

www.smithandwalkerfh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith and Walker Funeral Home
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
