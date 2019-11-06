Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
at their home
28 Kendall St.
Barre, MA
Carolyn A. Allan

Barre - Carolyn Ann (Kitty) Allan passed away Tuesday October 29th 2019 after a long hard brave and valiant fight. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Richard, her son Alexander and six grandchildren Jacob Miles, Ziah Joshua, Isabella The Great, Mia Ann Marie, Alex James and Lexi Grace; her sister Susan and brother Bob as well as brothers in law, Glen and Sandy.

She was born in Santa Cruz, CA, but as promised by her husband upon their marriage, got to spend the rest of her life in New England.

She received degrees from Virginia Intermont College and the University of Massachusetts. In the early days she and her husband took turns with work and schooling. During her life she extended her arms wide to the world. She made the world a better place and certainly a more interesting place. All the cats in the world will miss her along with all of us.

Finally rest in peace you dear soul. Funeral services will be held November 16th at their home 28 Kendall St. Barre, MA at 2 PM, refreshments to follow.

An online guest book is available to leave Carolyn's family a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneral home.com

Ricker Funeral Home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
