Carolyn I. (Openshaw) Bartek, 93
Rutland - Carolyn I. (Openshaw) Bartek, 93, passed away peacefully at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center with her loving family by her side on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born and raised in Worcester, Carolyn was the daughter of William and Irene L. (Amadon) Openshaw and lived in Rutland for 70 years.
Carolyn graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and worked at Worcester Envelope, Denholm and McKay, E.D. Marsh Oil Co. before retiring from Holden Heating Company in 1988. She was a 70 year member of the First Congregational Church of Rutland and served on numerous committees. Carolyn volunteered her time with the Rutland Fife and Drum Corps, as a Girl Scout leader and the Rutland Recreation Department. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, camping and vacationing in Florida.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her four children, Carolyn J. Root and her husband, David, Johnny V. Bartek, Jr. and Rosalee E. Alexandrovich and her husband Santi all of Rutland, and Mary A. Kennedy and her husband, Daniel of Holden; two brothers, William Openshaw, Jr. of Auburn and Donald B. Openshaw and his wife, Beverly of East Brookfield; nine grandchildren, Christine E. O'Neill and her husband, Scott, Christopher L. Alexandrovich and his companion Brooke Richards, Gail E. Marama, Daniel J. Root and his wife, Sonia, Jill I. Luddy and her husband, Sean, Philip D. Kennedy and his fiancee, Danielle Draper, Holly B. Tsourides and her husband, Marc, Susan K. Lebel and her husband, John "Stew," Jeffery A. Bartek and his wife, Daymian; 14 great grandchildren; a sister in law, Dorothy Openshaw of Holden; nephews, nieces and cousins; and dear friends, Gary and Wendy Leblanc. Besides her parents, Carolyn is predeceased by a sister, May D. Pearson; two brothers, Kenneth R. and Norman R. Openshaw.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carolyn's family from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, June 22, at the First Congregational Church of Rutland, 264 Main St., Rutland, followed by a memorial service at 11 am in the church. Interment will be held privately at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Fire Department's Ambulance Fund, 240 Main St., Rutland, MA 01543. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 20, 2019