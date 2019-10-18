|
Carolyn Mary (Kubiac) Bryant, 80
Fitchburg - Carolyn Mary (Kubiac) Bryant, 80, died peacefully on October 17, 2019 at Leominster Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on February 5, 1939 in Clinton, MA to Joseph and Stephanie (Marhefka) Kubiac.
A longtime resident of Fitchburg, Carolyn was an alumna of Fitchburg High School and Fitchburg State College. Advocate for the disabled with CORD, adult education instructor and successful decorative painter.
She is survived by her sisters Stephanie LaRoche, Joyce Fletcher and Jan Kubiac; her children Cheryl Bingham, Steven Bryant, Cary Bryant, and Kristin Stockwell; her grandchildren Calvin Bingham, Cole Bingham, Thomas Bryant, Janine Bryant, Lauren Bryant, Sophia Stockwell, Henry Stockwell; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Lake, 1400 Main St. Leominster, MA on Tuesday October 22, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NationalMSSociety.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019