Carolyn (Stevens) Burke, 77WORCESTER - Carolyn (Stevens) Burke, 77, of Worcester died Thursday, June 25 at home.She leaves her husband of 50 years, Bernard F. Burke; her sister, Andrea Chavoor of Springfield; her cousins, Efi and her husband Bekim Dukaj, Irena and her husband, Arthur Manxhari and Kirstofer and his wife, Fabiola Pistola; many nieces and nephews among them the Benison, Riordan, Trainor, Cannon and D'Arcy families. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Albanian immigrants, Denis and Ann (Pistola) Stevens and graduated from Commerce High School.Carolyn was an administrator for 47 years at Woods Insurance Agency and at the former, Carberry and Conlin Insurance Agency. She also was the longtime caregiver for her brother-in-law, Martin P. Burke until his passing in 2012.Visiting Hours are Tuesday, June 30 from 10 to 11am in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street. A Funeral Service will follow at 11am in the church. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks or face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church Endowment Fund. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street.