Carolyn T. (Houghton) Catalani
Woodstock - Carolyn T. Catalani, 86, of Woodstock, Virginia (formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts), passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Her husband, Armand R. (Sam) Catalani died in 2011. Carol is survived by her four children: Richard Catalani of Acton, California, Robert Catalani of Pasadena, Maryland, James Catalani of Front Royal, Virginia, and Debra Catalani of Front Royal, Virginia. She is also survived by her brother Michael Houghton of Sterling, Massachusetts. Carol leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Carol was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Woodbury Houghton and the late Mary (Burke) Houghton, and is predeceased by her twin brother, Ronald Houghton.
Carol worked as a hairdresser in Worcester for many years, starting her career at Denholm's. After staying home to raise her children, Carol went on to work at the school cafeteria for the West Boylston school system, and later became an intake administrator at UMass Memorial Medical Center at the Hahnemann campus.
Carol's greatest joy in life was caring for her family and spending time with friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and "Grammy". In her youth you might catch this tall, stunning red head on the basketball court. She loved gardening, walking the local track with her husband and meeting up with friends.
Carol's infectious laugh was only surpassed by her enduring kindness. She was a loving daughter who took her mother, Mary, into her home, and a faithful daughter-in-law caring for her mother-in-law, Theresa, in her latter years. Carol was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary in Worcester.
The family would like to thank the staff at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home for their outstanding care and compassion. We will never forget them.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. Carolyn will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to the , Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Please pray for a cure.
Condolences can be mailed to 479 Baldwin Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019