Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
3 John St.
Westborough, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for Carolyn Chouinard
Carolyn Chouinard Obituary
Carolyn M. Chouinard

WESTBOROUGH - Carolyn M. Chouinard, 81, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late William E. F. Thurber, Sr. and Bertha (Richards) Thurber. She was educated in Westborough schools and was a graduate of Westborough High School.

Carolyn was employed as a Pharmacy Technician at Westborough State Hospital prior to her retirement. Many know her from her years at Julio's Supermarket.

A life-long resident of Westboro, she was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. She loved animals, especially her cat, loved being around people and loved her family.

Carolyn is survived by three children, Sharon L. Chouinard of Haverhill, Sandra J. Knott of Ashland and Kenneth W. Chouinard, Jr., and his wife, Kay Wojnarowski, of Norton; three brothers, Donald Thurber and his wife Joan of Northborough, Kenneth Thurber and his wife Sharyn of Ocala, FL and Gerald Thurber and his wife Lynne of Worcester; one sister, Joyce Hackett of Clinton and many nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by a brother, William E. F. Thurber, Jr.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3 John St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home are Friday, August 2, from 4 to 7 P.M.

Flowers or donations in lieu of flowers to St. Stephen's Memorial Fund.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019
