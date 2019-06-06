|
Carolyn R. Donahue, 85
AUBURN - Carolyn R. Donahue, of Auburn died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after a brief illness with her loving family at her side.
She is survived by her three sons, Steven of Prince Frederick, MD, Neil of Tewksbury and John of Raynham as well as seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Francis John Donahue and her sister Lois Sherblom.
Carolyn was born December 4, 1933 in Worcester, was the daughter of Roland R. and Hazel M. (Orcutt) Bender. She graduated from South High School and married Francis on June 5, 1954. Carolyn was employed by State Mutual Life Assurance Company until her retirement.
In her spare time, you could find Carolyn (or Kay as she was known to her family and friends) enjoying her kids sporting events or the many other interests that they had. In later years, you could find her doting on her grandchildren and attending many of their events. Carolyn was a voracious reader who would always have a best seller by her side.
She was a member of Hadwen Park Congregational Church and enjoyed travelling with her husband Fran.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours between the hours 9:00 AM and 10:30 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St. Auburn. A funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM at Hadwen Park Congregational Church, 6 Clover Street, Worcester followed by a committal service at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the Auburn Fire Department Gift Account, 47 Auburn Street, Auburn, MA 01501. These donations will go directly to the fire and rescue teams for needed equipment and safety materials for the first responders. To leave a message of condolence or view Carolyn's "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019