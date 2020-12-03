Carolyn Fenton Hankel
ORANGE PARK, FL - Carolyn Fenton Hankel passed away, following a period of declining health, on November 24, 2020. She was lovingly surrounded by her husband and family at the Haven Hospice Center in Orange Park, Florida. Born in Worcester, MA, Carolyn was the daughter of Dennis A. and Rita (McGauley) Fenton. Carolyn is survived by her husband Cdr. Johnny W. Hankel USN-Ret. and three daughters; Teresa (Carlson), Kristina (Douberly), and Jamie-Lyn (Lewis), all of the Orange Park area. In addition to her seven adoring grandchildren, Carolyn also leaves her three brothers Jack, Tim, and Dennis Fenton.
Carolyn attended Our Lady of the Angels elementary school, Ascension High School ('61), and Worcester State College('65). After two years of teaching in Worcester, Carolyn taught for the Department of Defense on Midway Island in 1967-68. It was there that she met her hero, husband, and best friend Johnny. They returned to be married in Worcester on February 16, 1969, beginning her journey as a navy wife and mom. Carolyn also taught in Yokota,Japan, Milton, Fla, Selfridge AFB, MI, Orange Park, Fla., and completed the last sixteen years of her career as a kindergarten teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Jacksonville, Fla.
Known to many as a kind and caring person, Carolyn had a tendency to consider those she met as family. She was a devout Catholic, being extremely generous with her time serving the church and hospice centers in the area. While Carolyn loved family gatherings, perhaps she was happiest watching the sunrise at their condominium on Crescent beach, followed by The Daily Word, coffee, puzzles, and another day with Johnny. As recently spoken by Carolyn "I've lived a wonderful life and would not change a thing. I have the best husband and three wonderful girls. What more could a woman ask God for?"
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform acts of kindness to someone in need. You may express your condolences or write in the memory book at jacksonvillememorygardens.com