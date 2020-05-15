|
Carolyn "Carrie" S. (Ruchala) Gregory
Boxford, MA and formerly of Worcester - Carolyn "Carrie" S. (Ruchala) Gregory, 76, of Boxford passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield, MA from complications of COVID infection and advanced Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Worcester, MA on July 11, 1943, daughter of the late Walter J. and Stella J. (Kasprzak) Ruchala. She was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of St Mary's High School and went on to attend St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as an RN in 1964. Carolyn worked at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Salem Visiting Nurse Assoc. She was an active member of the Masconomet High School community and worked there as a high school nurse for 17 years.
She married husband David in 1967; their wedding was at the first ecumenical wedding at Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church in Worcester, MA.
Carrie was an active member of the community and served on the Boxford School Committee for several years, as a girls' soccer coach, and as a leader of the Pentucket Pony Club. She organized and helped start the first Tri-Town in 2007 to support her husband David's fight against head/neck cancer; this event now runs annually and has garnered national recognition for its fund raising. She was a member of the Second Congregational Church in West Boxford where she served on the diaconate and participated in volunteer efforts that included the annual Advent Workshop.
Carrie was a talented artist and enjoyed creating craft items including cut and pierced paper lampshades, painted furniture, home items, and ornaments. She sold her art at shows around New England and shared them with those she loved. Carrie also loved to share her talents as an instructor. She was part of a close-knit painting group that gathered once a week to paint and socialize.
Carrie loved to travel. She enjoyed family trips Disney World, Mexico and Italy, visits with her brother and family in upstate New York and weekend trips with David in Vermont.
She loved a party and throughout the years used her organizing skills to plan numerous wonderful family events, including weddings, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties and reunions. Her attention to detail was remarkable, and everything she planned was an expression of how much she loved her family and friends, and how much joy she found in celebrating together. She was notorious for her 'bag of instruments"- including kazoos, tambourine, washboard, hats, wigs and crazy glasses- which seemed to make an appearance at every event she planned (or attended).
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and auntie and- most of all- a wonderful Nana, who loved spending time with her five grandsons whether it be playing at home with them or taking them to the park or the mall.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years David Gregory of Boxford; son Todd Gregory and his wife Carolyn of North Clarendon, VT; daughter Jill and her husband Stephen Feron of Hamilton, MA; grandchildren William and Thomas Gregory, Benjamin, Andrew and Christopher Feron; her sister Marlene Ruchala; her sisters-in-law Nancy Gregory and Ann Fine, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carrie was predeceased by her brother Edward Ruchala, who passed in February of this year.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Carrie was loved by all and will be remembered for her generosity, warm heart, humor, and love of a good time.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, services will be private with interment in Harmony Cemetery, Boxford. Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Bradford – Haverhill. A Celebration of Carrie's Life will be organized at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carrie's name to the 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. ()
