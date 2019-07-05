|
Carolyn B. Harrington
Grafton - Carolyn B. Harrington, 69, passed away June 23, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northbridge following complications from cancer. She is survived by her children Kandy Chretien, Carla Sullivan and her husband Robert and Daniel Chretien, her grandchildren Allan John, Annette, Nathan and Gabrielle Chretien and Branden Guyette, Robert "RJ" Sullivan and Amanda Sullivan, and her dad Arthur Brunner, her brother John Brunner sisters Cathy Lima and Millicent Campbell and many nieces and nephews. deceased sons Oral Dale and John Chretien and Mother Gladys Brunner.
Carolyn was born May 1, 1950 in Morenci Michigan. She lived for many years in South Grafton. she grew up in st. Petersburg florida. she loved spending time with her dogs and grandchildren. she loved day trips, gardening, and was a very talented artist.
All are welcome to gather with Carolyn's family and friends Monday July 8th from 5:30-6:30pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a Remembrance service at 6:30pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019