Carolyn Bishop Holmes, 81
SHREWSBURY - Carolyn Bishop (Cunningham) Holmes, 81, of Shrewsbury, died on Monday January 27, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Providence, RI, Carolyn was one of five children born to the late Edward J. and Mary P. (Williams) Cunningham. She was educated in Providence as well, a 1957 graduate of Classical High School. Carolyn then attended the University of Pennsylvania, as a Pre-Med student, where she met her former husband, Robert C. Holmes. She spent much of her adult life living in Westborough, raising a family and volunteering at various town organizations. She later went on to own and operate Castlemane Farm, a business which trained and raced harness horses.
In her free time, Carolyn enjoyed horseback riding, reading, and playing mahjong with her friends.
Carolyn is survived by her three loving children, Peter B. Holmes and his wife Barbara Bush of Kennebunk, ME, Paul A. Holmes and his wife Amy of Shrewsbury, and Melissa C. Leland and her husband Adam of Northborough; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Jacob Holmes, Shelby Leland, Teagan Holmes, Tyler Leland, and Keira Holmes; and several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, and her siblings, the late Robert Cunningham, Wade Edward Cunningham, Phyllis Cunningham, and Gail (Cunningham) Oliva.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carolyn's family between 2:00 and 4:00 PM on Saturday February 8, 2020, at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. Immediately following the calling hours will be a brief prayer service for those who wish to attend. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the via donate.cancer.org . To leave a note of condolence for Carolyn's family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020