Carolyn P. Hussey, 85AUBURN - Carolyn P. (Moser) Hussey, 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Jewish Healthcare Center, Worcester. A calling hour will be from 10-11 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, followed by Mass at 11. Burial will be private. Complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's (Friday's) edition of the Telegram & Gazette and can be found online at