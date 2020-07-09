Carolyn J. Leavens, 85
Millbury - Carolyn J. (Mackenzie) Leavens, 85, passed away on July 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA following an illness. She leaves behind her children Pamela Leavens, John Leavens and his wife Christine, and her five cherished grandchildren John, Megan, Katelynn, Jackie and Brittney. She also leaves behind 6 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son George Leavens, her brother William Mackenzie and her former husband George Leavens. Carolyn was born November 3, 1934 in Providence, RI and her roots were there before she moved to Millbury in 1965. She attended the RI Academy of Hairdressing and worked as a hairdresser in Cranston, RI for several years. She also worked at St. Vincent Hospital in the Radiology Billing Department. Away from work, Carolyn loved spending time with her family and friends. She spent many summers in Wells, Maine and always looked forward to relaxing on the beach. Services and burial for Carolyn were held privately. Please honor Carolyn with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
as this was her favorite charity to donate to. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story, photo or message is available online at:www.RoneyFuneralHome.com