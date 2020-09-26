Carolyn F. O'Neil, 80
Shrewsbury/Chelmsford - Carolyn F. (Dion) O'Neil, 80, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus. Born and raised in Taunton, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Nelson and Muriel (Taylor) Dion and had lived 45 years in Chelmsford before moving in 2014 to the Willows in Worcester and then to Southgate in Shrewsbury in September 2018.
Carolyn was a registered nurse for many years working at Lowell General Hospital, Taunton State Hospital and area nursing homes before she retired. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, working around her yard in Chelmsford, traveling with family and long visits with family and friends. She will be remembered most as a Mother and Grandmother who is especially caring, dependable and attentive as she always put her family first.
Her loving husband of 55 years, Daniel R. O'Neil, passed away in 2018. She leaves her sons, Kevin M. O'Neil and his wife, Audrey of Rye Brook, New York and Stephen D. O'Neil and his wife, Ashley of Worcester; her daughter, Kathleen M. O'Neil of Worcester; her precious grandchildren, Kyle, Daniel, Aidan, Finn and one on the way; her sisters, Elizabeth Paquette of Seekonk and Janet Wilson of Taunton; and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services for Carolyn are private and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 5P Minus Society, PO Box 268, Lakewood, CA 90714-0268, or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090 (donate.lls.org
). Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visitwww.milesfuneralhome.com