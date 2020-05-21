|
|
Carolyn Padavano, 85
Shrewsbury - Carolyn (Troio) Padavano, 85, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and long-time resident of Shrewsbury, passed away, May 20, 2020, after complications from COVID-19. She joins in heaven the love of her life, Joseph A. Padavano.
She was born to the late John and Melinda (Ciullo) Troio, March 12, 1935 in Worcester. Carolyn graduated from Commerce High School and Salter School. She married her best friend, Joe, and settled in Shrewsbury where together they built the foundation of an amazing family. They were married for 55 years until Joe passed away in 2011.
Carolyn is survived by her four children: Joseph J. Padavano and his wife Vanessa of Shrewsbury; Dr. John J. Padavano and his wife Judith of Scarborough, Maine; Mary Lynn Jankowski and her husband Kenneth of Shrewsbury; and Carol Ann Koehler and her husband Thomas of Simsbury, Connecticut. "Gram" is also survived by a brother, John R. Troio, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Shrewsbury and eight grandchildren whom she adored: Nicholas J. Padavano, Alexa M. Karsos, Christina L. Flaherty, Anthony A. Ascare, Dr. Jaclyn M. Jankowski, Gianna P. Wilkocki, Capt Alyssa A. Proia (USAF), and Jessica L. Jankowski. She was also blessed with four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Leonard Troio, and her sister, Geraldine Troio.
Carolyn enjoyed being social and active in her community, participating in numerous organizations, including the Shrewsbury Women's Club, Golden Years, Fabulous Fifties Club, Ciullo Cousins Club, Worcester Lodge 168 Sons of Italy in America, Bocce League, Garden Club and Red Hat Society to name a few!
Family brought Carolyn joy. She taught her kids and grandkids how to bake and celebrate life around the table. Her family knows that she is in heaven with Joe and has her hair and nails perfectly done just how she likes them. She is making Joe his fresh pot of coffee while preparing her tea before walking the beach and working on a butterfly puzzle. She will continue to remind the family that elbows do not belong on the table, pizza is the perfect appetizer, and that three scoops of pasta really means four. The waves of her legacy of her kindness, spirit, unwavering faith, steadfast Italian traditions, and generosity will continue to resonate for many years to come through her family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Harmony Village at Notre Dame Health Care for their compassion and love of Carolyn while visitors were kept away. Carolyn's funeral will be held Saturday, May 23, at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd, at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Calling hours are private due to the public health crisis. To view Carolyn's funeral mass online, please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com and click on "Live Services."
Donations may be made in her name to The Sons of Italy Scholarship Fund, P.O.Box 2371, Worcester MA 01613, or Notre Dame Health Care – Harmony Village, Entertainment Fund, 555 Plantation St, Worcester, MA.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020