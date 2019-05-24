|
Carolyn L. Porter, 95
West Brookfield - Carolyn L. (Landon) Porter, 95, of West Brookfield, MA died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center following a brief illness.
She leaves three daughters, Carol P. Donahue and husband Kevin of West Brookfield, Gail Porter of Rutland, VT and Jamie P. Dritschilo and husband William of Proctor, VT; her son, Burt Porter and wife Katie Hooper of Saratoga Springs, NY; seven grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Arthur B. Porter in 2009, as well as her two sisters, Martha and Joy. She was born in Rutland, VT, daughter of the late Gordon and Gladys (Eitapence) Landon.
Despite her age, Carol was always ready for the next adventure. In her youth, she was an avid skier and accomplished racer, winning a trophy in the United States – Canada Woman's Championship. At the age of 91, she clicked into her skis one last time so she could share a slope with her great-granddaughter.
Carol loved knitting, gardening, canoeing and her dogs. Some of her happiest times were with her family at a picnic, always in some spectacular spot with plenty of wonderful food, her own home-baked bread, a glass of wine and lots of good conversation.
Although most of us knew her as a homemaker, Carol was also proud of her work-ing career, as the first woman machinist at Howe Scale in Rutland, while testing airplane engines for Curtiss-Wright during World War II, and a few years later, as the first female coach for the Norwich University Ski Team.
