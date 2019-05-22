|
Dear Mom,
I'm so happy to have been with you on your last day, Sunday, May 19th, 2019. Back on February 3rd, 1943, John P and Eleanor (Moberg) Shilale gave birth to you, Carolyn A. Shilale. I remember you telling me you attended Commerce High and that you started working full time when you were 14 in a bakery. Your abilities in the art of cake decorating were second to none, and you created this legacy over a 60 year span, which included time in many of the bakeries in and around Worcester. This included most recently, Gerardo's. But I also can't forget how hard you worked for over 30 years in EBS at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, before retiring.
I'll never forget how much you loved the Hallmark Channel, your Christmas movies, going to craft shows, playing cards, our vacations in Rye, N.H., and any animal you met.
I know how much you loved dad, Thomas M Griffiths, who was taken from us in 2010. You'll forever be loved by your step-children – Michelle Bello and Timothy, Scott, and Jeffrey Griffiths, your best friend who you considered your daughter – Sharon, and of course me, your only child, Chad T. Griffiths.
Mom, there's no way to fully describe your selflessness, your sweet ways, or the positive influence you had on everyone you met.
With Eternal Love, Your Son,
Chad
Funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, Holden Street Worcester or the NEADS Service dogs, P.O. Box, 1100, Princeton, MA 01541. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 26, 2019