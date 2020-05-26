|
Carolyn Swierzbin, 81
Webster - Carolyn Swierzbin, 81, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at home after a period of declining health.
She leaves a nephew, Stephen J. Swierzbin and his partner Jamie Belhumeur of Woodstock, CT; 3 great-nieces, Alisha, Katelyn and Paige Belhumeur; and 2 great-great nephews, Greyson and Alexander Varner; and several cousins. Her brother John J. Swierzbin died in 2019.
She was born in Webster on March 7, 1939, the daughter of Joseph J. and Lena T. "Nellie" Swierzbin and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1957.
Ms. Swierzbin was a legal secretary at the former Rocheleau Law Firm in Worcester for many years before retiring in 2005.
She was a communicant of Saint Joseph Basilica. She enjoyed reading, traveling and shopping.
The funeral will be held Friday, May 29, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. An hour of visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 Friday morning in the funeral home, with current guidelines in place. Donations in her name may be made to St. Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb St., Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020