Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Basilica
53 Whitcomb Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Swierzbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Swierzbin


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Swierzbin Obituary
Carolyn Swierzbin, 81

Webster - Carolyn Swierzbin, 81, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at home after a period of declining health.

She leaves a nephew, Stephen J. Swierzbin and his partner Jamie Belhumeur of Woodstock, CT; 3 great-nieces, Alisha, Katelyn and Paige Belhumeur; and 2 great-great nephews, Greyson and Alexander Varner; and several cousins. Her brother John J. Swierzbin died in 2019.

She was born in Webster on March 7, 1939, the daughter of Joseph J. and Lena T. "Nellie" Swierzbin and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1957.

Ms. Swierzbin was a legal secretary at the former Rocheleau Law Firm in Worcester for many years before retiring in 2005.

She was a communicant of Saint Joseph Basilica. She enjoyed reading, traveling and shopping.

The funeral will be held Friday, May 29, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. An hour of visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 Friday morning in the funeral home, with current guidelines in place. Donations in her name may be made to St. Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb St., Webster, MA 01570.

www.websterfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -