Carrie Colby
Carrie Colby


1944 - 2019
Carrie Colby Obituary
Carrie E. Colby, 74

WORCESTER/AUBURN - Carrie E. Colby, 74 of Worcester, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.

Carrie was born in Whitinsville, a daughter of the late Ira and Josephine (Higgins) Colby, Sr. She worked as a shipper for Metso Automation formerly known as Jamesbury Corporation for 40 years.

Carrie was very spiritual, loved angels and Christmas.

Carrie is survived by six brothers, six sisters, several nieces and nephews; her caretaker and longtime friend, Daniel Girard, Sr. and his wife Maryann. She is predeceased by a brother and four sisters.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center for their outstanding care and compassion given to Carrie during her time there.

Services for Carrie will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations in her name can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
