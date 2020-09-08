Carrie Pye

Carrie R. Pye, 43Dudley - Carrie R. (Nigro) Pye, 43, of Dudley passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30 in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home after a long battle with breast cancer. Carrie was born in Worcester, MA where she attended Venerini Academy. She graduated from Doherty High School and attended Wheaton College with a BA in Psychology. Upon graduating she worked as an ABA Therapist for autistic children ages 3-11 and later as a program supervisor for young adults with disabilities in the Cambridge area.Carrie loved photography, art and music. She was an accomplished violinist and taught violin to children and adults in the Worcester area. Her favorite pastime was traveling, especially to Paris and England with her sister, Olivia, and internationally with the Worcester State University Chorale to Germany and Argentina. Carrie had a vivacious laugh and a beautiful, bright smile that was endearing to all who knew her.Carrie leaves her mother Christie L. (Blanche) Nigro of Dudley MA, with whom she lived, and her father Philip M. Nigro, Jr. and his partner Janice Nazarewicz of Shrewsbury. She leaves two brothers, Philip Nigro, III and his wife Diana of Kailua, HI and their son, Philip IV; Matthew Nigro and his wife, Nicole of Waimanalo, HI and their daughter Layla; and her beloved sister Olivia Nigro and her husband Michael Rappe of Kailua, HI and their sons Owen and Liam and their daughter Evelina. She also leaves uncles, aunts, and many cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Cancer Care Center.A Celebration of Life will be held in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester on Sunday, September 20th at 4:00 PM. Attendance will be by invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions but those wishing to attend virtually may do so through the link on Carrie's obituary page at