Carroll F. Fay, 93
WESTBOROUGH - Carroll F. Fay, 93, of Westborough, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was the husband of Marion L. (Newhall) Fay.
Born in Westborough, he was the son of the late H. Kendall and Gladys M. (Fraser) Fay. He was educated in Westborough schools graduating with the Class of 1944 and attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
During WW II he served with the U.S Navy attaining the rank of Seaman First Class SV6.
He was a self-employed excavating contractor and was in the trucking business for over 25 years. He later participated in the development of Fay Acres in Westborough.
Carroll was an avid walker and enjoyed spending time at Golds Gym.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sisters, Frances Poulson of Stow and Janet Fay of Montana; two nephews, Seth Poulson of Maynard and Benjamin Poulson of Stow; one niece, Fay Kulik of Maynard and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother Howard K. "Pete" Fay.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 P.M. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 17 Willow St., Westborough. There are no calling hours. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place privately at a later date in the Veteran's Grove Section of Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Westborough Food Pantry, P.O. Box 502, Westborough, MA 01581 or the Westborough Fire/Ambulance Gift Fund, 42 Milk St., Westborough, MA 01581
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020