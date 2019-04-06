|
|
Cassie C. (Kaiser) Tangring, 99
WORCESTER - Cassie C. (Kaiser) Tangring died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Cassie celebrated her 99th birthday on February 24th.
Cassie was born in Millbury, one of five daughters of Joseph and Annie (Savitsky) Kaiser. As a young woman during World War II Cassie worked at Cornell Dubilier Electronics. In later years, she enjoyed being home to raise her three daughters. Cassie enjoyed the simple things in life like her first cup of coffee in the morning while reading the daily newspaper and spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cassie was predeceased by her daughter, Carla C. Tangring on March 15, 1974 and her husband, Carl E. Tangring on May 14, 1986. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Susan J. Tangring, with whom she lived and Donna A. Arcure and her husband John of Auburn, two grandchildren, Justin Arcure and Carla Gallagher, four great grandchildren, Gretah, Ezri, Oziah and Bryce and nephews and nieces. Cassie was also predeceased by her four sisters, Celia Fredette, Julia Cammuso, Lucille Cammuso and Helen Bernier.
Cassie's family would like to thank her doctor and the VNA Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Funeral Services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cassie's memory may be made to Sweetpea F.O.R. Animals, 1090 Pleasant St., Paxton, MA 01612 or to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 28, 2019