Catalina Otano, 77



WORCESTER - Catalina (Santiago) Otano, 77, of Largo, Fla., died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Largo Medical Center.



Her husband, Antonio Otano, died in 1996.



She leaves eight children, Olanda Otano of Pinellas Park, Fla., Jesus Otano of Fitchburg, Rene Otano of Worcester, Martin Otano of Pinellas Park, Fla., Marisol Otano of Worcester, Martha Otano of Clearwater, Fla., Raul Otano of Largo, Fla. and Reynaldo Otano of Athol; four sisters, five brothers, 22 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.



Catalina was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico and moved to Worcester in 1970. She has lived in Florida for many years.



She was a machine operator at the Produx Company in Worcester for many years.



Catalina loved her family. She was an amazing cook who enjoyed feeding her family and especially enjoyed cooking holiday dinners for everyone.



The funeral Mass will be Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours.





