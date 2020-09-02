1/1
Catalina (Santiago) Otano
Catalina Otano, 77

WORCESTER - Catalina (Santiago) Otano, 77, of Largo, Fla., died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Largo Medical Center.

Her husband, Antonio Otano, died in 1996.

She leaves eight children, Olanda Otano of Pinellas Park, Fla., Jesus Otano of Fitchburg, Rene Otano of Worcester, Martin Otano of Pinellas Park, Fla., Marisol Otano of Worcester, Martha Otano of Clearwater, Fla., Raul Otano of Largo, Fla. and Reynaldo Otano of Athol; four sisters, five brothers, 22 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Catalina was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico and moved to Worcester in 1970. She has lived in Florida for many years.

She was a machine operator at the Produx Company in Worcester for many years.

Catalina loved her family. She was an amazing cook who enjoyed feeding her family and especially enjoyed cooking holiday dinners for everyone.

The funeral Mass will be Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Memories & Condolences

September 2, 2020
Mi Tía. Quien hubiera pensado que la última vez que hablé contigo serían las últimas carcajadas que me sacaste. Te amo Tía..... Siempre vivirás en mi corazón.. El Cielo está de fiesta y las puertas están abiertas de par en par para recibirte junto a tu amado Tío Tono, abuelo, abuela, Mamy, Tio Raul, Ary y demás familia..... Descanza en Paz mi amado ángel......Bendición.....,Dale un beso bien grande a mis abuelitos, a mis tíos y a mi adorada madre por favor...... RIP
Zoraida Velez Otano y familia
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
