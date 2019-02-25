|
Catherine V. (Brennan) Black, 88
WORCESTER - Catherine V. (Brennan) Black, 88, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Sunday, February, 24th surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Philip and their children, Philip and his wife, Christine of Rutland, Stephen and his wife, Eva of Shrewsbury, Kenneth of Somerville, Paul and his wife, Susan of Pomfret Center, CT, Eileen Morkunas and her husband, Vyto of Paxton, Margaret Donovan and her husband, Paul of Oakham and Janet Cloutier and her husband, James of Oxford; fourteen grandchildren, Joe, Dan, Matt, Stevie, Cas, Eddy, Jillian, Ryan, Jake, Vyto, Mary, Julia, Andrew and Catherine and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son, Andrew, a brother Eugene Brennan, Jr. and her sister Margaret Roderick.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Eugene Brennan of County Carlow, Ireland and Beatrice (Doyle) Brennan of County Kerry and had been a life long Worcester resident. She was a graduate of Commerce High School and the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Black had worked at St. Vincent Hospital and Wayside Nursing Home. She also enjoyed many rewarding years caring for the sisters at the Sisters of Mercy Infirmary. Catherine also served as secretary of Club 1000 at John's High School where her sons attended.
In the summers, Catherine enjoyed time spent on Cape Cod with her family. She was a longtime member of Christ the King Parish, attending daily Mass with her husband for many years. After Mass, the two would visit their son, Andrew's grave for as long as her health allowed. Catherine spent her last months receiving excellent care at Beaumont Nursing Center in Worcester, for which the family is very thankful.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, February 27th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Her funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Christ the King Church.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019