Catherine A. (Burroughs) Bostrom, 60
Charlton - Catherine A. (Burroughs) Bostrom, 60, of Stafford Street, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, John R. Bostrom of Charlton; her son, Michael E. Hazzard and his wife Lee of Clinton; her parents, George and Janice (Dangredo) Burroughs of Worcester; her brother, David Burroughs and his wife June of Rutland; five grandchildren, Corey, Christopher, Rylee, Trey, and Katie; and many nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester and lived in Charlton for the past 19 years. She graduated from Doherty High School in Worcester and received her associate's degree from Salter Secretarial School.
Mrs. Bostrom worked at Charter Communications in Worcester for 20 years, retiring as a manager in 2018. She enjoyed flower gardening and taking trips to Twin River with her husband and mother. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
Calling hours and services will be private. Burial will be private at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019