Sister Catherine Byrne, S.N.D. de N.



WORCESTER - Sister Catherine St. John Byrne, 89, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester.



Sister Catherine was born Anne Theresa in Somerville, daughter of Thomas and Catherine (Lane) Byrne and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Somerville. She graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston. She later pursued further studies at Chaminade University of Honolulu.



Sister entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1949.



Sister taught in Hawaii, California and Seattle, WA. She spent most of her teaching career in the New England area teaching at St. John the Evangelist in North Beverly, St. Joseph's in Salem, NH, St. Mary's in the North End and St. Joseph's in the West End of Boston. In her retirement she stayed active by substitute teaching in the Somerville public and parochial schools.



Sister Catherine leaves numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and great-great grandnieces and grandnephews, many cousins and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by five brothers, John, Thomas, William, Alfred and Edward Byrne and four sisters, Margaret Byrne, Catherine McGrath, Elizabeth O'Connor and Genevieve LaCroix.



Given COVID restrictions, services will be private for family and members of the Congregation. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery, Worcester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store