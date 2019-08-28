|
Catherine T. (Cronin) Callan, 93
Wells, ME/ Shrewsbury, MA - Catherine T. (Cronin) Callan, 93, formerly of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and Wells, Maine died peacefully in Kennebunk, Maine.
She was born October 18, 1925 to Michael F. and Julia (O'Connor) Cronin in Boston, Massachusetts. She was one of seven children who grew up mostly in the Vernon Hill section of Worcester after the family moved there from Boston.
Ms. Callan graduated from Commerce High School where she became an expert typist, speller and grammarian before beginning her career as a switchboard operator. She worked at various companies including New England Telephone Company and the Glavin Center in Shrewsbury.
She and her husband Francis were parishioners at St. Mary's Church and St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury. Both shared an avid interest in camping and traveling around the country, often with family in their motorhome. They also spent many winters vacationing in Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Francis X. Callan, who was attending The College of the Holy Cross when they met. She often recounted the story of meeting her future husband at a Worcester Auditorium dance during a performance of the Tommy Tucker Band.
Catherine is survived by her five sons, Paul Callan and his wife Eileen of Manhattan, NY, Thomas Callan of Brooklyn, NY, Steven Callan and his wife Phyllis of Auburn, MA, John Callan and his wife Donna of Moody, ME and Robert Callan and his lifelong partner Michelle Champagne of Worcester, MA; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert Cronin and his wife Patricia of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Mary Cronin of Florida; a brother-in-law, Francis Cutting of Webster; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister and four brothers, Michael Cronin, Thomas Cronin, Mary Cutting, John Cronin and Joseph Cronin.
A period of calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9-10:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a procession to follow to St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019