|
|
Catherine A. Carrigan
WORCESTER - Catherine Agnes (Egan) Carrigan, 72, of Worcester, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Terence P. Carrigan.
She leaves two brothers, Kevin P. Egan of Dennis, and Daniel F. Egan Jr. and his wife Callie of Newton. She was a cherished aunt to Daniel and his wife Megan, Michael and his wife Mina, Elizabeth, Matthew and his wife Liz, Kevin, Jr. and his wife Beth, and Dennis. She adored her great grandnieces Lily, Caitlin, Caroline and Kiera. She was a loving stepmother to Eileen White and her husband Edward, John Carrigan, Stephen Carrigan, and Noreen Mackie and her husband Bill, and seven step grandchildren.
Cathy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Daniel F. and Floramae (Casey) Egan. She was a graduate of Classical High School and Worcester State College, where she earned both her bachelor and master's degrees.
She was a teacher in the Worcester Public Schools for 34 years. She finished her career as a highly respected guidance counselor at Burncoat Senior High School.
Cathy enjoyed traveling both in Europe and Mexico. Her most fond memories were created at her summer home in Wells, Maine, where she enjoyed long walks on the beach and swimming in the community pool. Her step grandson, Kenneth (KC) Bennett, spent many summers with her at the beach. KC remained a constant companion in her later years.
Calling hours are Friday, July 12, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Entombment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Worcester County Food Bank (https://foodbank.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019