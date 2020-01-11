|
|
Catherine "Renee" Chapman, 88
Marlborough and Worcester - Catherine "Renee" (Beattie) Chapman, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She leaves her husband of 67 years, Joseph R. Chapman; a son Earl T. Chapman and his wife Marie of NY; a daughter Lynn C. Thornton and her husband Michael of Marlborough; 4 grandchildren- Christopher, David, and Natalie Chapman and Alex Thornton; 5 great grandchildren- Olivia, Jacob, Aubrey, Evelyn, and Jane Chapman; a sister-in-law Heather Carlson of Marshfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Renee, as she was affectionately known, was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, daughter of the late Maxwell T. and Margaret (McCaugherty) Beattie. She graduated from Belfast High School and earned her bachelor's degree in Business from Queen's College, Belfast. She worked for many years as an accountant for local banks, including the former Guaranty Bank and Trust in Worcester. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester and a very active member of the former St. John's Episcopal Church, serving as church treasurer for many years. She was an avid reader of all kinds of books, an accomplished seamstress, and a expert cross-stitcher. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and time spent with them was her greatest joy.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester, MA 01605. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Flowers may be sent to funeral home or a donation may be made to the Kindred at Home Foundation in Renee's memory at https://curohealthservices.com/donate. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020