Sister Catherine Thomas Connolly, S.N.D. de N., 83
WORCESTER - Sister Catherine Thomas Connolly, 83, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.
Sister was born Mary Kathleen Connolly in Boston, daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen (Gallagher) Connolly.
Sister entered the Sisters of Note Dame de Namur in 1954. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston and Emmanuel College in Boston with a degree in History. She received a master's degree in Education from Boston State College.
Sister Catherine Thomas was principal of St. Mark's School in Dorchester from 1976 to 1986, and St. Michael's School in Hudson in 1988 and 1989. Previously, she was an elementary grades teacher at St. Mary's School in Cambridge, Assumption School in East Boston, St. Joseph's School in Somerville, St. Rita's School in Lawrence and the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsborough.
After St. Mark's, she continued her ministry among Notre Dame affiliated institutions, including Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Julie Country Day School in Leominster, Notre Dame du Lac and Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, both in Worcester.
Sister Catherine Thomas leaves a sister Patricia Kelly of Richmond, Va.; nieces, nephews, and her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her brother John Connolly, and two sisters, Anne Geeslin and Eileen Connolly.
Calling hours are Friday, April 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019