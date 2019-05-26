|
Catherine Curran, 93
Worcester - Catherine M.T. "Kay" (Sheehan) Curran, 93, formerly of Worcester, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Saint Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville.
Her husband of 34 years, Richard J. Curran, passed away in 1990.
Kay leaves four children, Ann Marie Jacques and her husband Stephen of Whitinsville, Mary Therese Smith of Spring, Texas, Richard J. Curran of Leominster, and John J. Curran of Worcester; five grandchildren, Melissa Rojas, Tiffany Jacques, and Bryan, James and Timothy Smith; four great-grandchildren, Breanna and Luke Rojas, and Kiana and Alexis Hardy.
Kay was born in Worcester where she lived most of her life before moving to Whitinsville a few years ago.
Kay was a sales clerk at the former Denholm's department store in Worcester for many years.
Kay was selflessly devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren.
She was a member of Christ the King Parish.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A prayer service will follow in the funeral home at noon. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
The family suggests that flowers be omitted and that memorial contributions be made to Saint Camillus Health Center, 447 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019