Catherine DiGregorio 96Worcester - Catherine Marie (Gentile) DiGregorio, 96, a lifelong Worcester resident passed away Sunday, May 31st, 2020 after a period of declining health.Catherine was born in Worcester, one of four children of Italian immigrants the late Michael and Antoinette (Pasquale) Gentile. Raised in the Italian neighborhood off Shrewsbury Street, and educated here, Catherine married the 'Love of her Life" Frank J. DiGregorio in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church and began a life of faith, dedication and family until Frank left her side on January 28th 1974.Catherine is survived by her four children, Frank A. DiGregorio of Worcester, Kathleen Romasco of Charlotte, NC, Rose DiGregorio of Mashpee, Antoinette Raymond and her husband John of Falmouth a sister and her best friend Anna Mae Gentile of Worcester; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Besides her parents and husband Frank, brothers, Joseph and Domenic "Dimo" Gentile, son in law, Stephen Romasco and grandson Alex Romasco all predeceased her.Family brought the most joy to Catherine. Throughout her life she taught her children strength and joy for living She celebrated life. The sound of her laughter through her dancing and her jokes with friends, family, and strangers will be most cherished.Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Christopher House patient activities fund, 10 Mary Scano Dr., Worcester. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.