|
|
Catherine B. Driscoll, 89
Catherine B. "Barbara" (Duggan) Driscoll, 89, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday February 5, 2020, with her son and niece by her side.
Born and raised in Boston, Barbara was one of two daughters born to the late James and Catherine (Foley) Duggan, both from Cork City, Ireland. She completed a three-year nurses training course at Boston City Hospital in 1952 and in 1980 graduated summa cum laude from Worcester State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Barbara was among the first group of registered nurses to be certified as a Nurse Practitioner in the state of Massachusetts – she also built the department of Health Services at Clark University, where she worked for some 20 years before retiring in 1994.
In 1989, Barbara became the first person who was not a doctor to hold the position of President of the American College Health Association, founded in 1930; also being the second woman to hold the position, to this day.
In her spare time, she enjoyed oil painting and furniture refurbishing.
Barbara is survived by her son, Prof. Matthew Driscoll of Copenhagen, Denmark; her grandson, Kári Driscoll of Utrecht, the Netherlands, and granddaughter, Kate Driscoll of Dublin, Ireland; her sister, Mary (Duggan) Doherty of Weymouth, and two nieces, Susan Frawley of Halifax, MA and Nancy Doherty of Monmouth, ME. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, the late Arthur J. Driscoll, in 1989.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service and gathering at 1:00 PM on Friday February 14, 2020 at Southgate at Shrewsbury, 35 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will be held privately at a later date. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southgate Library, 30 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To leave a note of condolence for Barbara's family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020