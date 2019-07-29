|
|
Catherine R. Duca 94
Worcester - Catherine R. Duca, 94 of Worcester, died peacefully with her granddaughter Kristy by her side on July 26, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Luvigi and Anna (Dipare) Martinelli and was one of 13 children.
Catherine lived her entire life in Worcester, was educated in the Worcester public schools before marrying her husband in 1946, the late Louis A. Duca Sr. who died in 2002. Together they raised their two children, the late Louis A. Duca Jr. who also died in 2002 and Mary Ann Perrin.
Catherine was faithful parishioner of Our Lady Of The Angels Church. Her unwavering faith and determination gave her the strength to face life's challenges. Her kind soul and gentle heart will forever be remembered. Catherine was an avid bingo and pokeno player. She loved to make her famous Italian cookies for special occasions and holidays. She loved to dance the polka, cherished spending time with her family especially her great grandchildren. Her presence and fellowship will be missed by many, especially her good friends Pat and Eva who she had "coffee time" with everyday at 9am.
Catherine's family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Knollwood Nursing Center for taking such good care of Catherine, you all have been such a great blessing.
Besides her daughter Mary Ann Perrin, Catherine leaves 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Catherine was predeceased by all 12 brothers and sisters.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 10-11am. A funeral service will be conducted at 11am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery Worcester.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Catherine's memory to: Knollwood Nursing Center Appreciation Fund 87 Briarwood Circle West Boylston, Ma 01583
