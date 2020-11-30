Catherine M. (McCarthy) Dufresne, 79WORCESTER - Catherine M. (McCarthy) Dufresne, 79, of Worcester passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Saint Francis Home.She leaves her sister, Mary Tetreault and her husband, Ronald of Oxford; many nieces and nephews; her close friends; the Calsby family and Cathy Flynn. A brother, Edward J. McCarthy predeceased her. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Edward and Julia (Sullivan) McCarthy.Catherine worked as a Nurse's Aide for several different nursing homes and at Saint Vincent Hospital.A Graveside Service will be held Friday, December 4 at 12:30pm in Saint John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., section, Salutifera. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester, 01604 or to St. Francis Nursing Home, 101 Plantation St., Worcester, 01604. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St.