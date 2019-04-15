|
|
Catherine A. "Kay" Frankhauser, 96
San Rafael, California - Catherine A. "Kay" Frankhauser, 96, from Northboro, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in her home in San Rafael, California on March 27, 2019.
She was daughter of Manoog and Helen (Kushigian) Berberian, who owned and operated Berberian's Farm in Northboro. Her mother, father, and three brothers, Theodore, George, and Kachie Berberian predeceased her.
Catherine served her country in a career of 33 years of service that started during WWII. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps Women's Reserve and later moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the Census Bureau, then the Post Office Department and the Department of the Army in the Pentagon. Catherine retired from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and was responsible for development and management of Navy family housing policy and procedures across the United States and facilities around the world. Across her career, she received U.S. Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, numerous Letters of Commendation, and Outstanding Rating and Sustained Superior Performance Awards.
She served as President of the NAVFAC Toastmasters Club and also as Treasurer of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) for the State of Virginia. She played golf on the women's team as member of the Springfield Golf and Country Club for many years. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Shillelagh Travel Club and the Washington Ski Club and received the NASTAR skiing "Top Racer in the State" for the 70+ age category. Catherine also volunteered with activities and camps for disabled children and was recognized repeatedly for her service to her community.
She especially loved spending time with her grandsons, who brought great joy to her later years. Catherine is survived by her daughter Karen Brewer, her son-in-law Daniel Brewer, and grandchildren Gregory, Michael, and Harrison Brewer as well as nieces and nephews.
Catherine is being laid to rest in a U.S. National Cemetery, signifying many years of service to our nation.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019