Catherine Frost
1939 - 2020
Catherine M. Frost, 81

Clinton - Catherine M. (Bass) Frost, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Charles E. Frost. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Gregory C. Frost & Angela of Poughquag, NY; Stephen E. Frost & Mary of Lancaster; Randall T. Frost & Patricia of Sterling; and Beth A. Mahoney & Paul of Sutton; her brother, Norman Bass & Betty of Nebraska; 9 grandchildren: Kaitlyn Condon, Colleen, Renee, Alex, Matthew, and Nicholas Frost, Lauren, Erin, and Shannon Mahoney; great-granddaughter Mackenzie Condon; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by siblings Florine McAvoy, Vincent and Charles Bass.

Catherine was born in Baileyville, Maine, daughter of the late Alfred & Julie (Babineau) Bass. She was raised and educated in Woodland, Maine and graduated from Woodland High School, Class of 1957. Following their marriage in 1958, she and Charlie settled in Clinton. In addition to raising her family, Cathy enjoyed nearly forty years of employment with the Clinton Savings Bank as an executive secretary, bank Corporator, and long-time community service representative. An active volunteer, she donated time to WHEAT Community Services and the Clinton Senior Center. Cathy was a woman of great faith and member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. She too held membership with the Red Hat Society. Among her many pleasures were crochet, knitting Irish sweaters for family and friends, and the occasional trip to the casino. A proud grandmother and loyal fan, she enjoyed cheering for her grandchildren at all their sporting events and activities. She was happiest in the company of family and will be forever remembered as their loving matriarch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are kindly asked to observe appropriate social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while attending. No calling hours will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Catherine Frost to: Alzheimer's Association-309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
