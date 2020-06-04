Catherine (Wrenn) Geoffroy
1939 - 2020
Catherine M. (Wrenn) Geoffroy, 80

PRINCETON/HOLDEN - Catherine M. (Wrenn) Geoffroy, age 80, passed away peacefully at UMass Memorial University Campus on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Catherine was the daughter of the late Eugene P. and Ethel K. (Anderson) Wrenn.

Catherine was raised in Millville and graduated from St. Mary's Central Catholic High School in Milford, where she met the love of her life, David. Soon after, the two were married and raised a family together in both Princeton and Holden. She worked many years as a secretary for Quinsigamond Community College, Assumption College, Heifer Project International, and most memorably, St. Francis Episcopal Church in Holden where she was a devout member.

Catherine was devoted to her family. The joy and focus of her life were her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In her younger years she raised dogs and over the years had many beloved family pets. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved to entertain friends and family in her welcoming home.

Catherine leaves her husband of over 60 years, David R. Geoffroy; a son, Peter Geoffroy and his partner John Gray of Thompson CT; two daughters, Julie Stevens and her husband, John of Holden and Jody Koch and her husband, Karl of Princeton; three grandchildren, Michael McCracken, Katherine Goheens and John Stevens, and two great-grandchildren whom she adored, Connor and McKenna Goheens.

A private family service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland St., Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
