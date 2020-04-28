|
|
Catherine A. (Flanders) Hawley, 77
Northborough - Kathy "Bub" Hawley, formerly Kathy Smith, 77, of Charlton, MA but most notably of Northborough, MA died on April 23, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Born in Marlborough, MA to Walter and Betty Flanders, Catherine Anne Flanders grew up in Northborough and was a graduate of Algonquin Regional High School. She was the oldest of seven children. She had her work cut out for her being a sister, second mother and most of all friend to her siblings, a job she took great joy in. This in turn molded her into a warm, loving mother to her own children and an unforgettable, kind, hilarious, straight shooting, all around amazing human being.
She leaves behind a tribe of close-knit family members including her husband of 26 years, Ted Hawley; adoring children Dean Smith, Kevin Smith, Tammy Gleeson and son-in-law Bob Gleeson; stepchildren Jayson and Mark Hawley; grandchildren Hannah Sheehan and husband Dave, Michael Gleeson, and the boy she helped mold into the young man he is today, Christopher Cody Smith and his girlfriend Maddie; great granddaughter and apple of her eye Haddie Mae; sisters and best friends Janet "J.O." Yellick, Sandra "Gladys" Arsenault and Lisa "Trill" Wheeler; brothers James Flanders, Dan "Poncho" Flanders and Brian "Beef" Flanders; Aunt and Uncle Evelyn and Ernie Sawyer; mother-in-law Betty Hawley; ex-husband and friend Bob "Leafy" Smith; lifelong friend Barbara Goodnow; niece and friend Nicole Hoffman and countless other nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends that were blessed to have her in their lives. She also leaves behind her well-loved pets that will miss her dearly.
It is hard to capture the essence of a person with pen to paper, and proves nearly impossible for the likes of Kathy Hawley. From her zinging wit to her unparalleled compassion, Kathy was nothing short of unforgettable and left a smile on people's faces whom she just met and an enormous impact on all that knew and loved her. And to know her was to love her. Kathy enjoyed listening to music, visiting the ocean, a warm sunny day and watching Dr. Phil, but nothing was more special to her than human interaction. Her time was mostly spent enjoying the company of her family. She adored fun weekends away with her sisters, and cherished spending time with her daughter and sons, especially at the beach. Her children and grandchildren were her world and are better people for knowing and loving her.
Many may remember her from her years of waitressing or running The Pickle Haus Deli in Northborough, MA where she was frequently known to give out a freebie or two to her loyal customers who would undoubtedly call her a friend to this day. Her love and compassion for the elderly was laced with unrefined humor which only made them grow fonder of her. Kathy's empathy didn't stop at people. Countless animals were loved and nurtured by her. She raised baby turtles in her bathtub, fostered a baby skunk and even raised a woolly monkey until it pounced on Kathy's baby daughter in a fit of jealousy, something she found hilarious for years to come.
Bub was known for her countless wonderful attributes but most for her sense of humor. A favorite memory of hers was wrapping her grandmother up tight in a blanket, turning the heat on high in the car and driving her around until they both laughed so hard they cried. If something ever went missing in your home you would find it months later hanging in Kathy's house without a word, only a cackle and feigned innocence.
When Kathy was diagnosed with a lung condition later in life that required constant oxygen, she defied odds and baffled doctors with her immense resilience. She survived and thrived with oxygen levels so low that it defied science, all with a smile on her face. If a positive attitude can have an impact on health, Kathy was the epitome of that phenomenon.
The loss of our Bub leaves us with a great hole that can never be filled. But more so, her presence in our lives is nothing short of a blessing. As a last gift to her, her family members have decided to adopt her unparalleled positive outlook and zest for life. Perhaps in truth it is a last gift from Bub to those that loved her.
A service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please tell a story or two about Kathy to those who didn't know her or share a few with the ones who did. Kathy was always the first to arrive to a wake and the last to leave, offering love and light, let's give the same to her in return. And the next time you see her beloved Dr. Phil on the T.V., please raise a glass of Pepsi Cola on ice to Kathy. To view Kathy's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020